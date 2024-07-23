The Miz Hopes To Get One More Moment With John Cena Before Retirement

The Miz is hoping to get one more moment with John Cena before the WWE legend calls it a career and hangs his wrestling boots for good.

The two WWE superstars have a long history together. They have been arch-rivals in the ring while also being really good friends behind the scenes.

The A-Lister recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss Cena announcing plans for his retirement from active competition. The Cenation Leader has confirmed that 2025 will be his last year as an active performer.

The former IC Champion mentioned how he is proud to have shared the ring with John Cena in his career and claimed that Cena is the greatest of all time. The Miz then expressed that he has mixed emotions on the announcement of his retirement:

“He’s a bona fide movie star now, but he loves this so much he’s still going to do live events. I still can’t believe this is it for him. I’m sad, but I’m also happy–this must be what he wants.”

Never Thought I’d Do That: The Miz

The Miz mentioned their history including their latest encounter at Raw after WrestleMania 40 where they teamed together. The wrestling veteran said that he hopes to have one more moment with Cena before his career comes to a close:

“I would love one more moment with him. We were rivals for so long, and just this past WrestleMania, the day after, I’m tagging with John Cena doing the ‘You can’t see me’ and giving AA’s to people. I never thought I’d ever do that.”

John Cena and The Miz have shared the ring for more than 150 different matches both as rivals and tag team partners. The biggest testament to their importance in each other’s career is probably their main event match at WrestleMania XXVII.

With a rivalry as great as this, the 43-year-old certainly deserves the opportunity to step in the ring with the Hollywood Star at least one more time before the curtain falls on the legendary career of Cena.