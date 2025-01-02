Cope With It: Times Wrestlers Had Their Names Shortened

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland returned to action, but is now going by the name ‘Cope.’ The WWE Hall of Famer is just the latest wrestling star to have his name shortened, but he isn’t the only one.

Here are some times wrestlers had their names cut short, for better or worse.

The Undertaker

One of wrestling’s most iconic names, The Undertaker originally debuted as “Kane The Undertaker” during a 1990 WWF Superstars taping. By the time of his official TV debut, the “Kane” portion was dropped but would resurface seven years later for Glenn Jacobs.

GUNTHER

Before reigning as WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER was known as WALTER. In early 2022, WWE rebranded him as Gunther Stark, but quickly shortened the name to avoid controversy, as “Gunther Stark” was also the name of a Nazi naval officer.

Cody

When Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016, he competed simply as “Cody” due to WWE’s trademark on the Rhodes surname. In November 2020, “The American Nightmare” successfully reclaimed the Rhodes name, which he now proudly carries as the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior debuted in WWE’s developmental system as Sheamus O’Shaunessy. By the time of his main roster debut on WWE ECW in 2009, the name was shortened to Sheamus. The streamlined moniker didn’t hinder his success, as he ended the year as WWE Champion after defeating John Cena.

Riddle

Originally known as Matt Riddle, WWE shortened the Original Bro’s name in 2020. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the change was influenced by Riddle’s MMA background and his association with marijuana.

Carlito

The Judgment Day star has been wrestling as Carlito, fans may have forgotten that he debuted in 2004 as Carlito Caribbean Cool. It wasn’t long before WWE ditched two-thirds of the former U.S. Champion’s name, and Carlito has gone by one moniker ever since.

The Rock

Perhaps the most successful example of a name change, “The Rock” was born from the transition of Dwayne Johnson’s initial persona, “Rocky Maivia.” The shift not only marked a turning point in his career but also cemented his legacy. To this day, even non-wrestling fans recognize “The Rock” as a cultural icon.