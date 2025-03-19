WWE RAW Schedule: Upcoming Dates and Venues

WWE RAW has been the flagship program of the company for many years, now airing live every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. The weekly show continues its tradition of traveling to different arenas every week, bringing the live WWE experience to fans worldwide. If you’re able to make it to a live RAW event, then it is absolutely worth doing, as nothing compares to being at a pro wrestling show live.

We have a similar schedule for upcoming SmackDown events, as well.

Here is a detailed WWE RAW live schedule through June 2025, including the newly announced “Road to Clash in Paris” tour dates:

March 2025

March 24, 2025: Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

March 31, 2025: London, England – O2 Arena

April 2025

April 14, 2025: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

April 28, 2025: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

May 2025

May 12, 2025: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center

May 19, 2025: Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

June 2025

June 2, 2025: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

June 16, 2025: Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

June 23, 2025: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

June 30, 2025: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

August/September 2025 – Road to Clash in Paris Tour

WWE has announced an exciting European tour leading up to the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31. The Raw episodes included in this tour are:

August 25, 2025: Birmingham, UK – BP Pulse Live (first Raw broadcast from Birmingham in 12 years)

September 1, 2025: Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena (following the Clash in Paris premium live event)

This European tour also includes additional SmackDown episodes and live events across cities in Ireland, the UK, and France, creating WWE’s most comprehensive European tour in recent years.