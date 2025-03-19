WWE RAW Schedule: Upcoming Dates and Venues

WWE RAW has been the flagship program of the company for many years, now airing live every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. The weekly show continues its tradition of traveling to different arenas every week, bringing the live WWE experience to fans worldwide. If you’re able to make it to a live RAW event, then it is absolutely worth doing, as nothing compares to being at a pro wrestling show live.
We have a similar schedule for upcoming SmackDown events, as well.
Upcoming WWE Raw Shows
Here is a detailed WWE RAW live schedule through June 2025, including the newly announced “Road to Clash in Paris” tour dates:
March 2025
- March 24, 2025: Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
- March 31, 2025: London, England – O2 Arena
April 2025
- April 14, 2025: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- April 28, 2025: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
May 2025
- May 12, 2025: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center
- May 19, 2025: Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
June 2025
- June 2, 2025: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- June 16, 2025: Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
- June 23, 2025: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- June 30, 2025: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
August/September 2025 – Road to Clash in Paris Tour
WWE has announced an exciting European tour leading up to the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31. The Raw episodes included in this tour are:
- August 25, 2025: Birmingham, UK – BP Pulse Live (first Raw broadcast from Birmingham in 12 years)
- September 1, 2025: Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena (following the Clash in Paris premium live event)
This European tour also includes additional SmackDown episodes and live events across cities in Ireland, the UK, and France, creating WWE’s most comprehensive European tour in recent years.