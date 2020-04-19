Impact’s Adam Thornstowe Working 40-60 Hour Weeks At Hospital

Adam Thornstowe is 1/2 of Impact Wrestling’s Reno Scum. Evidently, when he isn’t teaming with Luster the Legend and helping Ace Austin with his underhanded tactics, he is working long hours in a hospital during a global pandemic.

“Just taking a little break at the hospital to let everyone know what I’ve been up to,” Thornstowe says in the video. “This is pretty much it. 40-60 hours a week I’ve been down here in surgery. Just trying to help out my community and do my part. This is what I do besides from Impact Wrestling. I try to juggle both jobs as best I can.”

“Being here at the hospital, every now and then it’s just a little mentally taxing,” he continued.

“I guarantee we are all going to get through this together. Reno Scum and Ace Austin are going to be kicking a** in an Impact wrestling ring before you know it. Hope you are all staying safe, staying inside, washing your hands, telling the people you love that you love them. Stay safe out there and I’ll see you a lot sooner than later.”

Thornstowe’s video can be viewed in the player below:

Thanks to @IMPACTWRESTLING for letting me do this. I’m very passionate about both jobs I have, and I’m blessed to be able to do both. Oi! https://t.co/3oDULS1hFz — Reno Scum Thornstowe (@Thornstowe_Scum) April 18, 2020

Thornstowe also controversially noted in the video that he has gotten into the Sopranos but it, in his opinion, is not as good as Sons of Anarchy.

Impact Wrestling: A Message Of Safety

Impact has been posting videos with the #URTheImpact to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Dawn Marie Providing An Essential Service

There can be no debating that what Dawn Marie is up to these days is far more essential than pro-wrestling. The former valet for the Impact Players now works in nursing.

There has never been a better crowd. I’m moved to tears! The families are cheering us as we enter and leave the buildings.

I’ve never been more proud of my accomplishments then I am today. pic.twitter.com/4AjLrqGUtd — Dawn Marie (@WWEDawnMarieECW) April 10, 2020

She noted that what she wears to work these days is far different than from her wrestling days: