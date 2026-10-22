WWE Pitches Revival Of Masked Character

Sin Cara could be coming back to WWE, but not with a familiar face under the mask.

PWInsider reported Thursday that early pitches have been made to revive the character with a different wrestler in the role. F4W’s Bryan Alvarez later confirmed the report.

Neither report named who would take on the character.

False Finish separately reported that AAA’s Myzteziz Jr. was under consideration to take on the character. It is unclear whether WWE will move forward with the idea. The original Myzteziz character was played by Místico during his 2014-2015 run in AAA.

Two wrestlers have worn the Sin Cara mask in WWE:

Místico created the role when he debuted in 2011, arriving as one of the biggest stars in Mexico after his run in CMLL.

Hunico first filled in while Místico served a 30-day suspension under WWE’s Talent Wellness Program in 2011. He then played the black-clad Sin Cara Negro against Místico’s Sin Cara Azul, losing a mask vs. mask match at a SmackDown taping in Mexico City later that year. Hunico took over the role for good in late 2013 and later teamed with Kalisto as the Lucha Dragons.

WWE granted Hunico his release in December 2019. He now wrestles as Cinta de Oro.

Místico’s WWE run never matched the hype. Along with the suspension, he tore his patellar tendon at Survivor Series in 2011 and missed more than six months, then dealt with more injuries. He also drew criticism for botched spots and struggled to adapt to WWE’s style. He later said WWE didn’t let him wrestle the way he did in Mexico. WWE released him in March 2014.

Away from WWE, his career took off again. After a run in AAA as Myzteziz, he returned to CMLL in 2015 as Carístico and reclaimed the Místico name in 2021.

He has been one of the top stars in wrestling since. He beat MJF for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship in a mask vs. title match at CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary show in September 2025. He is a former MLW World Middleweight Champion and won MLW’s Opera Cup in 2024 and 2025. He also signed with AEW in March 2026.