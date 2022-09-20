“One Of The Greatest Feuds Of All Time” – MJF Comments On His Rivalry With CM Punk In AEW

MJF returned to All Elite Wrestling at All Out on September 4th. Stokely Hathaway and The Firm attacked during the Casino Ladder match and a man in a devil’s mask entered as The Joker. The masked man grabbed the chip to ensure a future shot at the AEW Championship.

Following CM Punk capturing the AEW Championship from Jon Moxley in the main event, MJF appeared on the entrance ramp. Maxwell and CM Punk had a stare-down as All Out went off the air. Punk and MJF had an incredible rivalry and AEW fans were looking forward to revisiting it with the AEW Championship on the line.

Unfortunately, CM Punk was injured during the match and also was involved in a brawl with The Elite following his rant at the media scrum. MJF has traded words with Jon Moxley in recent weeks. Jon will battle Bryan Danielson this Wednesday night at Dynamite Grand Slam to determine the new AEW Champion.

MJF On The Media Scrum Brawl, His Rivalry With CM Punk

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Maxwell noted that he cannot comment on the press conference but said that the company is in a great place right now and backed it up with numbers.

“It doesn’t apply to me, it doesn’t concern me. I’ll tell you why and I’m going to use numbers. Because numbers don’t lie, numbers are facts and facts don’t care about feelings. When MJF goes out there, I pop a huge number. We just killed it in the ratings for the second week in a row. And again, if people leave, come, go, stay, people are going to step up to the plate. We’ve got massive stars in our company, so I am not concerned in the least. I’m not going to comment on what was said because it doesn’t apply to me. But what I will say is our company, numbers don’t lie, our company is great right now. We’re about to have an incredible show at Arthur Ashe.”

Ariel then asked if All Elite Wrestling needs CM Punk and MJF decline to comment MJF added that his feud with CM Punk will go down as one of the greatest of all time.

“No comment. What I will say is that me and CM Punk had the greatest feud in the history of the company. And I do honestly think it will go down as one of the greatest feuds of all time.” [07:09 – 07:20] MJF on his rivalry with CM Punk

