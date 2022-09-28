MJF Reveals The Insider Wrestling Term He Won’t Use

MJF is one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet and is sitting pretty with a title shot anytime he wants it.
The 26-year-old won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4th. Stokely Hathaway’s faction “The Firm” interfered in the match and retrieved the chip suspended above the ring.
A man in a devil’s mask made his way to the ring and was handed the chip that signifies a title shot. After CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the title at the PPV, it was revealed that MJF was the masked man. It was MJF’s first appearance since his explosive promo at The Forum in Los Angeles in June.
MJF On Why He Won’t Use The Word “Promo”
Maxwell appeared on KFC Radio recently and discussed several topics. He claimed to be the most exciting wrestler since the Attitude Era and spoke about his meteoric rise to stardom in All Elite Wrestling.
MJF then refused to use the word “promo” in the interview and suggested the term “oratory exhibitionist instead.
