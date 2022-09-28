MJF Reveals The Insider Wrestling Term He Won’t Use

MJF is one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet and is sitting pretty with a title shot anytime he wants it.

The 26-year-old won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4th. Stokely Hathaway’s faction “The Firm” interfered in the match and retrieved the chip suspended above the ring.

A man in a devil’s mask made his way to the ring and was handed the chip that signifies a title shot. After CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the title at the PPV, it was revealed that MJF was the masked man. It was MJF’s first appearance since his explosive promo at The Forum in Los Angeles in June.

The devil is BACK. What is on 2022 Casino Ladder Match winner @the_MJF’s agenda after making his shocking appearance at #AEWAllOut?



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/oVAAzwEFQW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2022

MJF On Why He Won’t Use The Word “Promo”

Maxwell appeared on KFC Radio recently and discussed several topics. He claimed to be the most exciting wrestler since the Attitude Era and spoke about his meteoric rise to stardom in All Elite Wrestling.

“I got signed on to a top brand in the world of professional wrestling at only 22 years old. I am now 26. After being on national television for only three years, I am one of, and this is a fact, facts don’t care about your feelings, look up the numbers if you do not believe me. I’m one of the biggest draws in the entire business at 26 years old. I’m not one of the guys that, I call it grapple f***ing, and what grapple f***ing is these guys walking out all sweaty with no personality. I don’t care, you don’t care, nobody in their right mind cares. Everyone on Twitter pretends they care, but then I come out and they lose their s***.”

MJF then refused to use the word “promo” in the interview and suggested the term “oratory exhibitionist instead.

“I don’t like to use that word by the way. Oratory exhibitionist. I don’t use the p-word. That sounds phony. Promo, I don’t use that word. That sounds phony to me. It is very phony”.

Please credit KFC Radio and give a H/T to SEScoops if you use quotes from this article.