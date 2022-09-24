Another Mysterious QR Code Shown During WWE SmackDown Reveals More ‘White Rabbit’ Clues

Hit Row and Street Profits had a conversation backstage during tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

In the background, another QR code can be seen. When scanned, it takes fans to another hidden WWE website.

White Rabbit QR code in the back of this shot.



Takes you to this game: https://t.co/sPB9wcznwS pic.twitter.com/HukGNFo8Gf — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 24, 2022

It is another game where you control the White Rabbit through a maze. After you’ve completed the game, the coordinates to next week’s edition of WWE RAW are revealed. The location for Monday’s edition of the red brand is Rodgers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.



The word “patricide” is seen at the end of the video and it means “killing your father”. Several WWE fans have pointed out that Bray Wyatt has referenced murdering his father in a previous promo. The white rabbit hops through the red door and the coordinates and the word are revealed.

This was on the QR code that was on the tv in that hit row backstage segment. Along with the co-ordinates for Edmonton, Alberta, which is where RAW is this Monday.



Patricide: the killing of one's father.

a person who kills their father.



What in the world… #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5KdRfEdsdp — RyaN SuLLy (@LeTsDaNce26) September 24, 2022

The Bray Wyatt promo where he said “Come with me” is the same promo where he admitted to killing his father. Patricide is one of the words which come up on the latest QR Code. Patricide meaning to kill your own father. pic.twitter.com/dMtYRvaK4F — -_• Cal ? (@ShinyCalKicks) September 24, 2022

WWE’s “White Rabbit” cryptic teaser campaign has been a big success for the company as fans are really enjoying trying to solve the mystery.

Most fans are convinced that Bray Wyatt is the White Rabbit. Alexa Bliss recently referenced White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane during her promo on RAW. Bliss was aligned with Bray before his release from the company last year.

Other fans seem to believe that Karrion Kross is the White Rabbit due to his stint in Lucha Underground. You can check out our full breakdown of WWE’s White Rabbit here.