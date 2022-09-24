Another Mysterious QR Code Shown During WWE SmackDown Reveals More ‘White Rabbit’ Clues

Hit Row and Street Profits had a conversation backstage during tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.
In the background, another QR code can be seen. When scanned, it takes fans to another hidden WWE website.
It is another game where you control the White Rabbit through a maze. After you’ve completed the game, the coordinates to next week’s edition of WWE RAW are revealed. The location for Monday’s edition of the red brand is Rodgers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
The word “patricide” is seen at the end of the video and it means “killing your father”. Several WWE fans have pointed out that Bray Wyatt has referenced murdering his father in a previous promo. The white rabbit hops through the red door and the coordinates and the word are revealed.
WWE’s “White Rabbit” cryptic teaser campaign has been a big success for the company as fans are really enjoying trying to solve the mystery.
Most fans are convinced that Bray Wyatt is the White Rabbit. Alexa Bliss recently referenced White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane during her promo on RAW. Bliss was aligned with Bray before his release from the company last year.
Other fans seem to believe that Karrion Kross is the White Rabbit due to his stint in Lucha Underground. You can check out our full breakdown of WWE’s White Rabbit here.