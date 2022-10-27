8 Takeaways From AEW Dynamite (10/26): Jon Moxley Defends Title, Bryan Danielson, The Firm & MJF

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Cartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW ran a video package with The Elite being dissolved away. It was reported earlier that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will be returning to the company soon.

AEW Dynamite Results

Blackpool Combat Club (Castagnoli & Yuta) def. Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia)

Swerve in Our Glory def. FTR to become the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships

Bryan Danielson def. Sammy Guevara

Jamie Hayter def. Riho

Jon Moxley def. Pentagon Jr. to retain the AEW World Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Blackpool Combat Club def. Jericho Appreciation Society

Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta battled Jericho Appreciation Society’s Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia to begin the show. JAS and William Regal were ringside for the match.

Castagnoli unloaded several uppercuts and followed it up with a Clothesline on Jericho to start off the action. Garcia tagged in and the former ROH Champion leveled him with an uppercut as well before tagging in Wheeler Yuta.

Wheeler booted Daniel in the face and started taunting the ROH Pure Champion. Yuta connected with a Dropkick and started bending back Garcia’s fingers. BCC took control but Hager hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. JAS regrouped outside the ring but Claudio and Wheeler went after them.

Claudio launched Jericho into the ring post as Wheeler rolled Garcia back inside the ring. Castagnoli went for The Swing but Garcia was able to escape. Jericho tagged in and traded strikes with Claudio in the middle of the ring. Castagnoli got distracted by Hager and Jericho capitalized with a Dropkick as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Garcia had Claudio in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Claudio showed off his power and countered into a Vertical Suplex. Jericho tagged in and bashed Wheeler off the apron before Claudio could get the tag. Chris went for the Walls of Jericho but Claudio blocked it. Castagnoli hit a big uppercut and both wrestlers fell to the canvas.

Yuta tagged in and hit Jericho with a Splash for a two count. Wheeler and Daniel traded punches and Yuta knocked the ROH Pure Champion out of the ring. Yuta connected with a slam on Jericho for a near fall. Claudio tagged in after Yuta hit a DDT. Castagnoli went for the cover but the ROH Champion kicked out at two. Claudio went for a springboard uppercut but Jericho countered into a Codebreaker.

Jericho went for the cover but Wheeler broke it up. Yuta jumped onto JAS outside the ring as Jericho brought Floyd the baseball bat into the ring. Claudio countered with the Ricola Bomb and then hit Jericho with the Swing while holding Daniel Garcia on his shoulders at the same time. Castagnoli hit Hager with a Senton and beat the hell out of JAS as he marched around the ring. Back in the ring, Claudio hit Jericho with the Neutralizer on Jericho for the pinfall victory.

Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta Continued To Argue

Renee Paquette interviewed Bryan Danielson backstage ahead of his match against Sammy Guevara. Danielson said he was frustrated about losing to Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia betraying him, Wheeler Yuta talking back to him, etc. Danielson stated that he has no issue with Sammy Guevara other than his smug face and his stupid vlogs.

Wheeler Yuta showed up and boasted about just beating Garcia and Jericho. Yuta and Danielson started shoving each other. Castganoli broke it up and said they are all going to work out their differences after Danielson beats Guevara.

Ahead of his match with @SammyGuevara LIVE tonight on #AEWDynamite, @ReneePaquette speaks with @BryanDanielson. Tune in to TBS now! pic.twitter.com/jEnZOtLDrU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

Swerve In Our Glory Are #1 Contenders

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) battled Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships. The champions, The Acclaimed, took a seat on the entrance ramp to watch the match.

Strickland and Wheeler locked up to start off the match. Wheeler took control and got Swerve in a Headlock. Strickland broke free and took Wheeler down. Swerve then danced around the ring as the Gunn Club were shown dressed as FTR in the crowd.

Dax tagged in and connected with a Suplex for a near fall. Keith Lee tagged in and shot a look at Strickland before entering the ring. FTR went for Big Rig but Keith blocked it. Keith then leapfrogged both members of FTR in an awesome spot and leveled them with a Crossbody as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Harwood and Swerve traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Keith Lee broke it up but Dax sent him to the outside. Strickland rolled up Harwood for a near fall. Strickland went for a move off the top rope but tripped. Harwood hit a German Suplex and tagged in Wheeler.

Cash and Dax isolated Swerve in the corner. Harwood hit a Powerbomb and Wheeler followed it up with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Strickland and Wheeler traded uppercuts in the corner. Keith Lee tagged in and Swerve in Our Glory hit a combo move on Wheeler. Lee popped Wheeler up and Swerve hit a Powerbomb for a two count.

Strickland climbed to the top rope but Wheeler battled back. Harwood planted Strickland with a massive Powerbomb but turned around into a shoulder tackle from Keith Lee. FTR went for the Big Rig on Keith Lee but Strickland broke it up. Wheeler booted Swerve in the face and FTR hit Keith with the Big Rig. Cash went for the cover but Strickland broke it up at two. Lee accidentally hit Strickland and Dax rolled him up for a near fall.

Keith hit a massive Powerslam on Dax as Gunn Club held up Cash Wheeler against the barricade. The Gunn Club attacked FTR before AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed broke it up. Swerve in Our Glory are the new #1 contenders.

#SwerveInOurGlory are now the No. 1 contenders for the #AEW World Tag Team Championship, after that incredible match, while #TheGunns waste no time in taking it to #FTR!@swerveconfident @RealKeithLee



It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wVgJbw7uu2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

MJF Warned Stokely Hathaway

Renee Paquette was about to interview Saraya when Britt Baker showed up. They started arguing and Renee told them both to shut up. She added that they are going to have to talk about it properly instead of yelling over each other. Britt Baker walked away to end the segment.

Renee then interviewed MJF on the entrance ramp. Maxwell will be facing Renee’s husband, Jon Moxley, for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. MJF asked the Virginia crowd if there were any devil worshippers in the crowd and they cheered.

MJF took the microphone away and mocked the way Jon Moxley walks and talks. Maxwell claimed that Jon was “mid”. Renee noted that MJF can’t just say “with all due respect” and then insult someone, Maxwell responded by saying “Renee, with all due respect, shut up” to pop the crowd.

Maxwell noted that he’s still MJF and got ahead of himself by saying that he was going to wrestle the match at Full Gear clean. MJF called William a “disgusting old rat” and promised that he will not use his Dynamite Diamond Ring at the PPV because he doesn’t need it. Maxwell added that he is fighting every single sorry scumbag that told him he’s not good enough at Full Gear.

Stokely Hathaway of The Firm interrupted and said that they won’t lay a hand on Jon Moxley ahead of the PPV. MJF told Stokely that he needs Mox at 100% at Full Gear so nobody has any excuses. MJF threatened to fire Hathaway if he touches Moxley before the PPV. Stokely smirked and walked away. Maxwell then said his “I’m better than you” catchphrase and had the crowd chant “you know it!”.

Bryan Danielson def. Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara of JAS battled Bryan Danielson tonight on Dynamite. Tay Melo was ringside for the match and William Regal joined commentary. Guevara dominated the action early and connected with a springboard Cutter for a near fall.

Bryan battled back and unloaded chops and kicks to Sammy’s chest in the corner of the ring. Guevara tried to battle back but Danielson responded with even harder chops. Bryan knocked Sammy to the mat with an uppercut and started bending back Guevara’s fingers. Sammy reached the ropes but Danielson stomped on his elbow.

Danielson connected with a Butterfly Suplex and went for an Armbar but Sammy got his boot on the ropes to break up the hold. Danielson unloaded punches to Sammy’s face until the referee stopped him. Guevara rolled out of the ring and Danielson hit him with a Dropkick through the ropes. Sammy responded with absurd springboard Moonsault and got a smooch from Tay as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Sammy unloaded some kicks to Danielson’s chest. Bryan smacked Sammy in the face and he fell to the corner. Danielson unloaded a bunch of chops and kicks. Bryan followed it up with a Clothesline and fired up the crowd. Danielson sent Guevara flying out of the ring with a Back Body Drop and quickly followed it up with a Suicide Dive.

Back in the ring, Danielson climbed to the top turnbuckle and delivered a Dropkick to Sammy’s face. Bryan hit some Yes Kicks but Sammy battled back with a Standing Spanish Fly for a near fall. Guevara climbed to the top turnbuckle but Danielson tripped him up.

Bryan joined Sammy on the top rope and went for a Suplex but Sammy landed on his feet. Guevara went for a Standing Moonsault but Danielson countered into the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring but Guevara reached the bottom rope. Danielson climbed to the top rope but Guevara took him down with a Spanish Fly for a close two count.

Danielson connected with a reverse Hurricanrana and then the Running Knee to the face. Bryan didn’t go for the cover and began kicking Sammy in the face over and over. Danielson then applied a Triangle submission and unloaded elbow strikes until Guevara passed out.

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson sending a message with that victory over @sammyguevara, after an incredibly physical battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/jtGoFbyUF5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

Jamie Hayter def. Riho

Jamie Hayter battled Riho tonight on AEW Dynamite. Riho hit an Armdrag but Jamie responded with a massive shoulder tackle as Rebel and Britt cheered her on ringside. Riho sent Hayter to the ropes but got tripped up by Baker. Riho knocked Hayter out of the ring and hit a Crossbody off the top rope.

Back in the ring, Hayter battled back with a Suplex for a near fall. Jamie followed it up with a Powerslam and went for the cover but Riho kicked out at two as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Riho connected with a knee strike and knocked Rebel off the ring apron. Riho went for a 619 but Hayter blocked it. Riho connected with a Fisherman’s Suplex and went for the cover but Jamie kicked out at two.

Riho climbed to the top turnbuckle and went for a Crossbody but Hayter caught her. Jamie connected with a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Riho wouldn’t stay down. Hayter unloaded a forearm strike and went for a slam but Riho countered into a Bulldog.

Riho hit a Hurricanrana but once again got tripped up by Baker. Jamie capitalized with a slam and went for a Powerbomb but Riho countered into a Code Red for a near fall. Hayter went for a Clothesline but Riho ducked and hit a Snap Dragon Suplex for a two count. Jamie hit a big boot and followed it up with a thunderous Clothesline for the pinfall victory. AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm posed on the entrance ramp and had a staredown with Hayter after the match.

What a battle and what a victory for @jmehytr tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/qvG0kTT6Cv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

Eddie Kingston Wants to be Left Alone

Renee Paquette interviewed Eddie Kingston backstage and noted that several of his friends are worried about his behavior. Kingston didn’t want to talk about it and had an insane grin on his face. Eddie brought up Moxley and picked him to win the AEW World Championship match tonight. Kingston added that everyone else can leave him alone to end the promo.

Jon Moxley Retained The AEW World Championship, The Firm Attacked Moxley & MJF

Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Pentagon Jr. in tonight’s main event. Alex Abrahantes accompanied Penta to the ring for the match.

Moxley and Penta locked up in the middle of the ring to begin the match. Penta drove the champ to the corner and taunted him. Moxley responded with some chops to the chest. The champ and challenger traded strikes in the middle of the ring as the crowd cheered.

Penta booted Moxley in the midsection and rolled him up for a near fall. Jon went for a lariat but Penta ducked and taunted him some more. Moxley responded by flipping Penta the bird. Pentagon Jr. sent Moxley out of the ring and flipped onto him as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Moxley hit some punches and bit Penta on the top of his head like a maniac. Penta responded with a Slingblade and went for the cover but the champion kicked out at two. Moxley battled back and applied a Crossface in the middle of the ring.

The challenger escaped and went for a submission hold of his own. Jon sent Penta to the canvas and booted him in the face a few times. Penta tackled Moxley to the mat and then snapped back his arm. Penta went for the cover but the champ powered out at two and the title match continued.

Penta and Jon battled on the ring apron and then onto the steel steps. Moxley bounced Penta’s face off the steps and rolled him back inside the ring. Jon leveled the challenger with a Clothesline and went for the cover but Penta kicked out at the last moment. Pentagon Jr. planted Moxley with a Piledriver for a near fall. Jon battled back and connected with the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory. Jon Moxley is still the AEW World Champion.

After the match, The Firm (W. Morrissey, Gunn Club, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty) attacked Jon Moxley in the ring as Stokely Hathaway made his way down the entrance ramp. The Firm beat Jon Moxley down until some AEW security ran down to the ring. The rest of the security couldn’t make it as someone had chained the doors shut.

Moxley started to fight back but Ethan hit him with a big boot. MJF showed up on the entrance ramp but was conflicted. Maxwell was about to stop The Firm but walked backstage. MJF charged down to the ring and pushed The Firm away. Maxwell fired Stokely Hathaway and The Firm then attacked MJF as the crowd booed. Ethan Page planted MJF with the Ego’s Edge and Morrissey dumped him out of the ring. W. Morrissey Chokeslammed MJF through a table to close the show.