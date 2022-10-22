9 Takeaways From WWE SmackDown (10/21): Logan Paul Knocks Out a Member of The Bloodline, Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Logan Paul appeared during tonight’s show to address Roman Reigns ahead of their title match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bray Wyatt cut a promo and Damage CTRL defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships tonight as well.

SmackDown Results

Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus

Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville ended in a double count out

Damage CTRL def. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships

Rey Mysterio def. Ludwig Kaiser

Here are the takeaways from this week’s WWE SmackDown:

The Bloodline Brutally Attacked Sheamus

Sheamus battled Solo Sikoa tonight on SmackDown. The Bloodline (without Reigns & Heyman) and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) were ringside for the match. Sheamus controlled the action early and connected with White Noise for a near fall.

Sikoa battled back and planted The Celtic Warrior with a Samoan Drop off the middle turnbuckle for a close near fall. Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick but Sami distracted the official. The Brawling Brutes and The Usos then brawlwed outside the ring.

The Usos flipped the announce table onto The Brawling Brutes but turned around into a Flying Clothesline from Sheamus. Sami tripped Sheamus up once again and Sikoa capitalized with the Spinning Solo (Uranage) for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Bloodline isolated Sheamus ringside and beat him down. Jey Uso bashed Sheamus several times with a steel chair until Zayn stopped him. It was announced that Sheamus suffered an injury during the attack. Sami and Solo will face Butch & Ridge Holland next week in a tag team match.

BREAKING: Due to the attack earlier tonight by #TheBloodline, @WWESheamus has a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation. #SmackDown — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2022

Bray Wyatt Delivered A Message

Bray Wyatt cut a backstage promo with “Shatter” by Code Orange playing throughout the segment. Wyatt said he knows he has problems and gets chances that most people will not get. Bray claimed that he wanted fans to leave him the hell alone but he is glad that they didn’t because he needed out all of them to lift him up. Wyatt added that he is just a servant now and he goes where the circle take him.

WWE later dropped another QR code for Bray Wyatt and you can check that out here.

Liv Morgan Has Gone Crazy

Liv Morgan battled Sonya Deville tonight and Sonya dominated the action early as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Liv lost it and bashed Sonya’s face off the steel steps over and over. She then slammed Sonya on the ring apron and the announce table. The match ended in a double count out but Liv wasn’t done. Morgan brought a bunch of steel chairs into the ring and connected with a Superplex on top of them. Morgan laughed like a maniac after the move.

Omos & Braun Strowman Will Battle At Crown Jewel

Omos and Braun Strowman had a face-to-face on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Strowman called Omos out but MVP came to the ring alone. MVP said that Braun Strowman was always the biggest and the strongest until he found himself in the vicinity of the giant Omos.

MVP advised Braun to stay away from Omos because once the WWE Universe sees Strowman against Omos he will be exposed. Strowman said he didn’t want MVP’s advice and issued a challenge to Omos. MVP accepted the challenge for a match at WWE Crown Jewel and introduced Omos. The giant stood tall over Strowman and knocked Braun out of the ring to end the segment.

Karrion Kross Will Battle Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match At WWE Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre said he was called to WWE Headquarters last week after his attack on Karrion Kross in the parking lot. McIntyre announced that he will face Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Drew McIntyre vs karron Kross in a Steel cage match is set for Crown Jewel #Smackdown — Wrestling Update SZN (@WrestlingSZN7) October 22, 2022

Damage CTRL Retained The Women’s Tag Titles

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY of Damage CTRL put the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez tonight on WWE SmackDown. Shotzi and Raquel isolated Dakota in the ring to start off the match. Dakota tried to regroup on the outside but Raquel launched IYO on top of her. Shotzi climbed onto Raquel’s shoulders and hit a Crossbody onto Damage CTRL outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Raquel went for the cover but Kai kicked out at two. When SmackDown returned, Rodriguez unloaded some Clotheslines and planted IYO with a Fallaway Slam. Rodriguez delivered another one to Dakota and climbed to the middle turnbuckle.

IYO booted her down and hit an awesome Tornado DDT for a near fall. Damage CTRL isolated Shotzi in the ring and SKY hit her with a Moonsault for the pinfall victory. Damage CTRL are still the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Ronda Rousey Mocked The Crowd

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey mocked the fans and said that she didn’t come back for them. Rousey added that she was going to have an Open Challenge tonight but will do it next week when she feels like it. Ronda ended the promo by saying that she’s going to get the hell out of Ohio.

"I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them."



@RondaRousey | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3N3PkeMSPf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 22, 2022

Rey Mysterio def. Ludwig Kaiser

Rey Mysterio battled Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium tonight on WWE SmackDown. . Rey will battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in two weeks on SmackDown.

The action started off back and forth. Ludwig was in control following a commercial break but Mysterio battled back. Rey hit a Frankensteiner for a near fall.

The action spilled out of the ring and Rey paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero and pretended that Imperium hit him with a chair. The referee then ejected Imperium from the ringside area. Mysterio then took control and hit a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

Logan Paul Knocked Out Jey Uso

Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

The 27-year-old cut a promo to end the show and got booed by the crowd. Logan mocked Roman Reigns for needing The Bloodline to do his bidding and poked fun at Sami Zayn’s appearance.

Logan wondered what would happen if he actually defeats Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Jey Uso attacked Logan Paul from behind, even though Sami claimed that Roman Reigns doesn’t want The Bloodline to go after Logan.

Jey hit Logan with a Superkick to the face and posed for the crowd. Uso followed it up with a Senton as the crowd booed. The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn showed up on the ring apron and said that The Tribal Chief doesn’t want this. Jey didn’t listen and Logan Paul decked Jey Uso with a right hand. Sami Zayn then stared at Logan in shock as he exited the ring.