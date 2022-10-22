WWE Drops Another QR Code for Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt made his shocking return to WWE at the conclusion of Extreme Rules. He arrived after Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match. The lights in the arena went out and an abandoned Firefly Fun House set was shown. The puppets then came to life in human form and a mysterious door appeared on the entrance ramp. Bray Wyatt opened the door and walked through as the WWE Universe went crazy.

WWE ran a teaser campaign leading up to the Premium Live Event. The company played the 1967 song “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane randomly at live events and during commercial breaks. Several QR codes appeared that gave fans clues including a game of hangman. The question asked was “WHO KILLED THE WORLD?” and the answer was “YOU DID”.

Most fans figured that the QR codes were over now that Bray has returned to the company but another one appeared tonight on SmackDown. WWE was hyping up Logan Paul‘s promo later tonight and a video for Bray appeared. The masked man said “never lie to the ones you love” in the video and you can check it out below.

A QR code appeared during the video and takes fans to another secret WWE website. This time the website has a psychiatric evaluation of Bray Wyatt. In the evaluation, Bray is stated to have “difficulty showing remorse or empathy”. It was also listed under “other” that Bray was “disregarding or violating the rights of others”. You can check out the full psychological evaluation of Bray Wyatt below.