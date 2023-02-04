Adam Cole Details Scary Recovery

Popular AEW star Adam Cole is officially on the road to an in-ring return.

The former Undisputed Era leader was devastated by injury last year. He hasn’t wrestled since Forbidden Door back in June 2022. There, he suffered his second concussion that year, having also been rocked during his Double or Nothing bout with Samoa Joe a month prior.

(via AEW)

It was three-for-three in PPV injuries for the former NXT Champion. He also injured his labrum and rotator cuff heading into his Revolution main event with then-AEW World Champion Hangman Page in March.

Worrying rumors concerning Cole’s health swirled in the months after Forbidden Door. Now, with his return on the way, Cole has shed some light on the scary complications he’s gone through on the road to recovery.

Adam Cole On Worrying Memory Loss

During a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Cole detailed his injury at Forbidden Door. He revealed that he completely lost his memory of what to do mid-match.

”The memory stuff is the really, really scary part to me, when you’re in the middle of a ring and there’s thousands of people around you, and I have no idea what I’m supposed to be doing. That was really scary. So I knew pretty early on after my memory started going that something was wrong.”

Worse still, Cole’s numerous symptoms continued to worsen in the months after. The recovery process proved to be alarmingly long for the Owen Hart Cup winner.

“The crazy thing was that after even a month, it was like that’s when real serious side effects started happening. Everything I said in my return in-ring promo that I did all of that was true, and more. There was a lot of stuff that was happening very late into the healing process, or what I thought was late, like a month-and-a-half, two months.”

Fortunately, the three-time ROH World Champion has turned things around in the time since. He was quick to praise AEW for handling his medical care. He is now passing many of the cognitive tests he initially struggled with last year.

While an official date is yet to be confirmed, many signs seem to be pointing towards Revolution next month for Adam Cole’s in-ring return.

Are you excited to see Adam Cole back in AEW?

All quotes from Cageside Seats.