Another Top AEW Star Expected to Miss Significant Time

One AEW star isn’t expected to be back inside the ring for a while.

There has perhaps been no time more trying for AEW President Tony Khan as a wrestling promoter than right now. His company has had to endure a slew of injuries all at once.

Kenny Omega has been out of action since Nov. 2021 but things appeared to be steady enough during his absence. Unfortunately for the promotion, a wave of injuries to the likes of AEW World Champion CM Punk has derailed some plans.

Some performers will be missing more time than others and in the case of this top main eventer, he will be out for a lengthy period of time.

Adam Cole Out For A While

Adam Cole competed at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event on June 26. He challenged Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page for the interim IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Jay scored the pinfall over Cole but the ending was awkward. Jay simply got the pin after Cole ducked a Rainmaker, so fans instantly suspected something was off.

As it turns out, he suffered a concussion. Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the concussion was “very serious.”

On top of that, Cole had been trying to work through a torn labrum. The belief is that Adam Cole would be best served to get surgery for the tear rather than try to tough it out once he’s clear from the concussion.

It’s another blow to AEW because at this point, there is a growing mega-list of injuries within the company.