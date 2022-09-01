AEW All Out takes place this Sunday from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois (suburban Chicago). This will be the third incarnation of AEW’s All Out PPV event from the venue (2019, 2021, 2022). The 2020 edition was held in Florida due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The site was also home to the All In PPV event which helped lead to the launch of the promotion.

SEScoops correspondents Andrew Ravens, Robert Lentini, and Ryan Droste have assembled to provide our official AEW All Out predictions.

Trios Final: The Elite vs. The Dark Order or The Best Friends

Ryan Droste: Although at the time of this publishing, The Elite’s opponent is not finalized, I’m just going to go ahead and assume it will be The Dark Order (complete with Adam Page). This is a tough one to predict. Does Page turn on the Dark Order? Do they play into Page vs. The Elite some more? Push come to shove, I’ll go with The Elite. (Prediction: The Elite)

Robert Lentini: I think The Elite will emerge victorious at All Out, no matter the opponent. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy would make fun inaugural Trios Champions. Dark Order with Hangman Page would be a cool story. I feel like Hangman Page interacting with CM Punk is much more interesting though. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks as the first Trios Champions seems like the way to go, especially if Omega doesn’t have to do as much as he is just returning from injury. (Prediction: The Elite)

Consensus: The Elite

Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns

Ryan Droste: This will be cool to see the MCMG in AEW, but there’s absolutely no way Wardlow or FTR should even be considered to lose this match. (Prediction: Wardlow and FTR)

Robert Lentini: I feel like the TNT Champion and ROH Tag Team Champions should be doing something much more interesting at the PPV. They have to win this match. I can’t even imagine them losing it. (Prediction: Wardlow and FTR)

Andrew Ravens: This should be a great match and the perfect spot to put some shine on Wardlow, who has cooled off in recent weeks. I can understand the argument of having the heels go over if there are future plans for them, but this appears to be a one-off so let the faces go over. (Prediction: FTR & Wardlow)

Consensus: Wardlow and FTR

AEW Women’s Title: Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida

Ryan Droste: We know that Storm was slated to win the AEW Women’s Championship before the card was changed due to Thunder Rosa’s absence. I think that Jamie Hayter would be an interesting choice here, and I’d love to see it, but I’ll go with the original plan and stick with Storm. (Prediction: Toni Storm)

Robert Lentini: AEW was originally going to do Thunder Rosa versus Toni Storm at All Out, so I think they will just give the Interim Championship to Toni. Britt Baker makes the most logical sense as she’s still one of the only stars in the division, but I’d rather see Toni get a chance as champion at the moment and see if she can be a star as well. (Prediction: Toni Storm)

Andrew Ravens: There are only two names that make sense here, and that’s Baker and Storm. The oddsmakers are backing Storm since she was originally supposed to challenge Thunder Rosa for the title at this show. Baker could be made the champion, but I don’t see that happening unless she is going to beat Rosa to become the real champion. I’ll side with Storm and have AEW go with their original plans for a match against Rosa. (Prediction: Toni Storm)

Consensus: Toni Storm

Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fénix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. TBD

Ryan Droste:A lot of this is dependent on who The Joker is of course, but of the announced lineup, Claudio is the only one I can see getting a shot at the AEW World Title right now. The ROH Champion vs. the AEW Champion would be a fun one. (Prediction: Claudio Castagnoli)

Robert Lentini: I’ve been waiting for MJF’s return since he left. It makes sense for MJF and CM Punk to meet again and Maxwell will get a future title shot if he wins the Casino Ladder match. I’ll pick MJF to return as The Joker and ensure a future shot for the AEW Championship on his first night back. (Prediction: MJF)

Andrew Ravens: I’m taking the mystery person as the joker entrant to win the match. I believe it will be MJF. AEW reportedly is bringing him back soon, and I think this would be the perfect spot as it’s a surprise that fans will like and gets him a title shot right away. (Prediction: MJF)

Consensus: Split

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Ryan Droste: Danielson. No deep thoughts about this one. Should be a fun match, but it’d make no sense to beat Bryan here. I hope to see him in the world title picture very soon, so he has to win here. (Prediction: Bryan Danielson)

Robert Lentini: The build to this match has centered on Daniel Garcia and whether or not he’s a pro wrestler or a sports entertainer. It has been odd to watch, but these are still two of the biggest stars in the company. Daniel Garcia is battling Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite for the ROH Pure Championship, so it will be interesting to see if he plays a factor in this match. Bryan Danielson should get the win here and start working his way back into the title picture. I still wish they gave him the AEW Championship last year. I have no want to see Bryan Danielson on the losing end of another match involving Jericho. Anarchy in the Arena was enough of that for me. (Prediction: Bryan Danielson)

Andrew Ravens: Danielson should go over here. This should be a really fun match that, I think, kicks off the show. Jericho doesn’t need the win, but Danielson feels like he needs to be reset, and a win over Jericho would do just that. (Prediction: Bryan Danielson)

Consensus: Bryan Danielson

AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

Ryan Droste: The Acclaimed is the hotter act right now, by far, and Strickland and Lee seem like a better fit in the singles division long term. The team was fun while it lasted, but it’s time to give The Acclaimed their due and strike while the iron is hot. (Prediction: The Acclaimed)

Robert Lentini: I’m all for The Acclaimed winning the titles on Friday. They are wildly entertaining and the crowd loves them. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have also improved greatly in the ring since they signed with the company. If Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are going to be a tag team for years, then keep the belts on them. I just don’t think that will be the case and would love to see The Acclaimed have their moment in AEW. (Prediction: The Acclaimed)

Andrew Ravens: The Acclaimed is mega over with the fans, and I can see them going over here. Lee and Strickland are a fun tag team, but while The Acclaimed is still hot, keep the rocket burning and put the titles on them. (Prediction: The Acclaimed)

Consensus: The Acclaimed

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ryan Droste: The long-anticipated feud between these two has had its moments, but overall it has unfortunately showcased some of Jungle Boy’s shortcomings. Matched up with one of the better talks in the modern history of the business, Jungle Boy’s microphone skills have appeared weak. Do they continue the feud or move Jungle Boy on to something else where his greatest weakness isn’t so prominent? I’ll go with Jungle Boy here. (Prediction: Jungle Boy)

Robert Lentini: This feud started off great with Christian Cage’s incredibly distasteful promos on Jungle Boy while sporting a turtleneck. However, Jungle Boy’s promos didn’t have the same energy and brought the excitement level down for the match. Jungle Boy should definitely get the win though and I also predict it will be one of the better matches of the night. (Prediction: Jungle Boy)

Andrew Ravens: There’s no reason why Jungle Boy shouldn’t win the match. Let the younger guy get a big win over a veteran and move on to something else. (Prediction: Jungle Boy)

Consensus: Jungle Boy

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Ryan Droste: A real tossup. I think Starks can recover from a loss and you have Hobbs look strong here. (Prediction: Powerhouse Hobbs)

Robert Lentini: Ricky Starks can explain away a loss because he’s incredibly gifted on the microphone. Hobbs needs to be treated like a man named Powerhouse and win this match in impressive fashion. (Prediction: Powerhouse Hobbs)

Andrew Ravens: Honestly, this is a pick ’em, and it comes down to which star Tony Khan wants a little bit more of a push. I see more upside with Starks and would have him go over. (Prediction: Ricky Starks)

Consensus: Split

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Athena

Ryan Droste: Zero chance Jade loses here, nor should she. The biggest lock on the card. (Prediction: Jade Cargill)

Robert Lentini: Jade Cargill will walk out of All Out as still the TBS Champion and I’d be shocked if that wasn’t the case. Athena has been a great addition to the roster and hopefully, she can help that division as it grows. There’s no reason to hand Jade her first loss and take the title away from her right now. (Prediction: Jade Cargill)

Andrew Ravens: I don’t know who is going to be the right person to beat Jade, but at this point, she really should just be the Women’s Champion. I still have no idea why AEW introduced the TBS Title aside from Tony Khan liking championships. Athena could be the person, but I don’t think it’s time yet. (Prediction: Jade Cargill)

Consensus: Jade Cargill

House of Black vs. Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting

Ryan Droste: A tough one to pick because there hasn’t been a whole lot in the way of build. House of Black feels pretty insignificant right now. I’ll go with the babyfaces. Miro could use a strong win, Darby could use a hot streak, and Sting is Sting. (Prediction: Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting)

Robert Lentini: This is another 6-man tag that feels a bit thrown together. House of Black has never really gotten over with the AEW audience and it wouldn’t shock me if they get defeated by a random collection of talent. I’ll pick Miro, Darby, and Sting to win in a fun match. (Prediction: Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting)

Andrew Ravens: I’ll side with the babyfaces. I think House of Black needs to win here, but Sting usually goes over when he wrestles. It should be a fun match, especially when Sting gets the hot tag, and the crowd goes crazy. (Prediction: Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro).

Consensus: Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

Ryan Droste: They don’t do the quick match last week on Dynamite without having Punk win here. It’d make no sense for him to lose twice in a row, and it would seem the entire purpose of having him lose last week was so that he can regain the championship in his hometown. (Prediction: CM Punk)

Robert Lentini: CM Punk gave his rallying cry on Dynamite to the Chicago crowd at the NOW Arena and there’s no beating him now. His first title run was disastrously cut short and the company has been running in place ever since. They have to give CM Punk the title again and give him a proper run with it. Jon Moxley will get the AEW Championship again one day if he sticks around. He’s one of the biggest stars in the company but who knows how long CM Punk will be in AEW? Let’s try to get the most out of it. CM Punk wins his title back and Moxley bleeds all over the place. (Prediction: CM Punk)

Andrew Ravens: CM Punk wins. He has to win. It doesn’t make sense for them to go through all of this and not have Punk win the title. This has been a messy situation, but if AEW does go through with Punk winning, then the question remains of a trilogy happening. Perhaps that is saved for the Arthur Ashe Stadium show. (Prediction: CM Punk)

Consensus: CM Punk