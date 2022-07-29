AEW Contracts Are Extended Due To Time Off With Injuries (Report)

A new report has revealed that the recent injuries in AEW may contribute to those stars spending more time in AEW in the long run.

One of the many notable clauses stated within WWE contracts is that the company can freeze a talent’s contract throughout the recovery of an injury. If that were to happen, the time that they spend out with the injury would then be added on to the talent’s contract length once they’re able to return to the ring.

AEW Has Frozen Contracts

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the same clause is present within several AEW talent contracts.

Melter wrote:

“If you are wondering if when guys are out of action if AEW can extend their contract like WWE does, their contracts do allow for that and it has happened.”

Although Meltzer didn’t explicitly mention which AEW stars have had their contracts extended as a result of an injury, significant stars such as Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and CM Punk have faced a lengthy period on the sidelines. AEW may have opted to utilize this clause to tie down some of their prized assets for longer.