Dax Harwood Addresses FTR’s Future – is Ready for “One Last Run”

Dax Harwood has said that he and Cash Wheeler are prepared for their “one last run” in the ring.

Harwood and Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, have been with AEW since 2020 and previously worked for WWE as The Revival.

The duo currently holds the IWGP Tag Titles, the Ring of Honor World Tag Titles and the AAA World Tag Titles, the first team to have the three championships simultaneously.

One Last Run

FTR has proven to be one of the most successful and popular teams around today, but Harwood is thinking about the group’s future.

On Instagram, Harwood shared images of FTR’s biggest matches, and addressed the possibility of “one last run.”

“All we’ve ever wanted to do in life was be a professional wrestler. Height, body-type, accent, life situations, we had all of it against us. Now, we leave a body of work I think we can be proud of. When we started this journey in 2014, we tried to make sure we were always different from the everyone else wrestling currently. We also wanted to work so hard that eventually we’d go down as one of the greatest tag teams to ever do it. I’m not sure if we have reached that, but we’ll damn sure keep trying. Thank y’all for going on this journey with us. Not sure where the next few years will take us, but I can’t wait for One Last Run Top Guys, out. Dax Harwood.

FTR’s Future

Earlier this week, it was announced that FTR will compete at New Japan’s upcoming ‘Battle Autumn’ event.

In a video, the IWGP Tag Team Champions demanded that NJPW provide their best team to face them at the November 5 show.

It is currently unconfirmed who FTR will face, and while likely that it will be a title match, this has yet to be confirmed.

FTR will also team with Ricky Steamboat on November 27 for Big Time Wrestling, in the WWE Hall of Famer’s first match in over 12 years.