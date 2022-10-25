AEW’s FTR Added to NJPW Battle Autumn Event

All Elite Wrestling‘s FTR will be stepping through the Forbidden Door to appear at the upcoming NJPW Battle Autumn event.

FTR debuted for AEW in 2020 and captured the company’s World Tag Team Titles at that year’s All Out.

The team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, FTR also currently hold the ROH, AAA, and IWGP World Tag Team Championships.

Battle Autumn

On the official NJPW Twitter, FTR confirmed that they will be at Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan.

The duo begged New Japan to send their best wrestlers to the show and teased that their match in Japan will be for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

No opponents have been announced for FTR at this time.

NJPW Battle Autumn will take place on November 5, at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, in Osaka, Japan.

FTR hit Osaka!@daxftr and @cashwheelerftr are coming to Battle Autumn November 5!



But who will they face?



Watch Battle Autumn LIVE IN ENGLISH on @njpwworld!#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/jlkwQ72FqR — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 25, 2022

Karl Anderson: Will he or Won’t he?

FTR has been announced for NJPW Battle Autumn but Karl Anderson’s position with the show is far muddier.

Before returning to WWE earlier this month, it was announced that Anderson would be defending his NJPW Never Openweight Championship at Battle Autumn against Hikuleo.

Even after returning on Raw, an updated card from NJPW still featured the title match, leading many to believe an agreement had been reached.

After being announced for WWE Crown Jewel (also on November 5,) Anderson uploaded a video saying he will not be at Battle Autumn.

NJPW President Takami Ohbari is said to be ‘furious’ over Anderson choosing WWE over his show, and has said he expects all promoted talent, especially champions, to be at Battle Autumn.