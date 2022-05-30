What Happened After AEW Double or Nothing Went Off The Air

AEW Double or Nothing is in the books and we have a new world champion.

The event emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night (May 29). In the main event, CM Punk challenged Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.

After a referee bump, Hangman teased nailing Punk with the gold. He had second thoughts and instead went for the Buckshot Lariat.

Hangman’s hesitation cost him as Punk countered with the GTS to pick up the win. He is now the new AEW World Champion.

After The Show

When AEW Double or Nothing went off the air, CM Punk addressed the fans. He thanked his wife, April Mendez (AJ Lee). He also said he couldn’t have been a world champion in pro wrestling again without the fans.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR made their way to the ring to celebrate with Punk.

SEScoops was on the scene and you can check out footage of what transpired with the cameras stopped rolling below:

