What Happened With MJF & CM Punk When Dynamite Went to Commercial

MJF and CM Punk had a brief interaction following Max’s scathing promo.

During the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF was given a live mic and cut a promo fans won’t soon forget. This was very much shoot-style mic work from MJF, playing off of real-life events.

MJF has been the talk of the wrestling world since no-showing a meet and greet one day before Double or Nothing. His status for the DoN PPV event was a big question mark but he ultimately did the job for Wardlow.

CM Punk Attempts To Confront MJF

MJF’s promo included a diss aimed at Tony Khan for not upping his pay but opening up the checkbook for former WWE stars.

At the end of his promo, MJF called Tony a “f*cking mark” and demanded that he be fired.

This led to CM Punk limping down the ramp and trying to talk to Max. MJF would have none of it and left through the crowd.

NOTE: Language NSFW.

Aftermath from the MJF promo



cm punk stormed the ring



MJF walks out through the crowd #AEW pic.twitter.com/xpbB98OPO3 — FADE ? (@FadeAwayLeBron) June 2, 2022