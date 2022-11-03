9 Takeaways From AEW Dynamite (11/2): Title Matches, Colt Cabana, Powerhouse Hobbs, Jeff Jarrett

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. In addition to the takeaways below, a vignette for House of Black aired during the episode. There were three title matches on this week’s Dynamite and a celebration for Daddy Ass Billy Gunn. Toni Storm versus Jamie Hayter was set for AEW Full Gear as well.

Dynamite Results (11/2)

Jay Lethal def. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley def. Lee Moriarty in a World Title Elminator

Chris Jericho def. Colt Cabana to retain the ROH Championship

Jade Cargill def. Marina Shafir to retain the TBS Championship

Samoa Joe def. Brian Cage to retain the ROH TV Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jeff Jarrett Arrived In AEW

Darby Allin battled Jay Lethal in the first match of the night. Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh were ringside for the match. Singh provided a distraction and Jay capitalized by launching Allin into the steel steps. Lethal then beat Allin down against the barricade before returning to the ring to pose for the booing crowd.

Jay continued to beat the hell out of Allin by stomping on his ribs in the ring. Allin went for a Suicide Dive but simply bounced off Satnam Singh. Someone dressed as Sting rolled Darby into the ring. It was revealed to be Cole Karter and he got absolutely no reaction from the crowd. Jay hit Lethal Injection for the pinfall victory.

Another mysterious figure appeared and it was Jeff Jarrett. Double J bashed Darby over the head with his guitar. Jarrett grabbed a microphone and mocked the “rabid & delusional AEW fanbase”. Jeff said his family got into the wrestling business in 1946, and has made an impact for over 75 years. Jarrett sent out a warning to the locker room to close the show.

Jon Moxley def. Lee Moriarty

Jon Moxley battled The Firm’s Lee Moriarty in a World Title Eliminator match and Ethan Page joined commentary. Moxley controlled the match early and applied a headlock. Moxley controlled the first few minutes of the match as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Moxley and Moriarty traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Jon connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with several boots to Lee’s face. Moxley continued to beat Lee down and applied an Armbar for the submission victory.

After the match, The Firm’s Ethan Page rushed the ring and leveled AEW World Champion Jon Moxley with a Clothesline. Ethan posed in the ring as Stokely Hathaway angrily stared at Moxley.

Saraya Will Announce if She is Medically Cleared Next Week

Renee Paquette interviewed Saraya earlier today in the arena. Saraya noted that she has had to build divisions wherever she went and Britt should have felt lucky to have this interview. Britt was supposed to be a part of the interview but didn’t show up.

Saraya stated that she feels like she can help the women’s division. Paquette asked Saraya if she was medically cleared to compete and she didn’t answer. Saraya stated that she will save it for next week because there is one more doctor (Britt) she wants to consult on this.

William Regal Sent a Message to MJF

William Regal was interviewed backstage by Tony Schiavone. Regal said that MJF has all the potential in the world but still has a long way to go before he becomes a full villain. William added that Maxwell will face a real demon in Jon Moxley at Full Gear,

FTR Saved The Acclaimed

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed made their way to the ring with a big reaction from the crowd. Billy Gunn had his hands taped up because Swerve Strickland attacked them with pliers. They put a foam scissor hand on Billy so he could still scissor with the team. They also gave Daddy Ass a World’s Greatest Dad trophy.

Bowens and Caster then produced a certificate for adoption and the crowd chanted “sign it!”. Gunn Club interrupted and provided a distraction as W. Morrissey attacked from behind. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR made the save and The Firm retreated. FTR then took a look at the AEW Tag Team Championships before handing them to The Acclaimed and backing away.

Chris Jericho def. Colt Cabana to Retain the ROH Title

Chris Jericho defended the ROH Championship against any former ROH Champion. Jericho joked that he will even whip Lamar Jackson’s ass and the Ravens QB was shown in the front row. Colt Cabana answered the challenge and drove Jericho to the corner of the ring.

Cabana leveled Jericho with a shoulder tackle and then followed it up with another one. Colt perched Jericho up on the top turnbuckle but they both tumbled to the floor as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

Colt drove Jericho to the corner but Cabana battled back. Cabana connected with a Splash and climbed back up to the top rope. Jericho tripped Cabana up but Colt battled back once again. Cabana applied a reverse Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring on the ROH Champion.

Jericho escaped but Cabana rolled him up for a near fall. Cabana connected with a Moonsault onto JAS outside the ring. Back in the ring, Jericho hit a Codebreaker for the pinfall victory. Chris Jericho is still the ROH Champion.

Chris was about to attack ROH announcer Ian Riccoboni when Blackpool Combat Club broke it up. JAS and Blackpool Combat Club then brawled on the entrance ramp until AEW security separated the two factions.

Orange Cassidy Retained The All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat match. Cassidy connected with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Rey Fenix kicked out.

Luchasaurus got into the ring and leveled them both with a giant shoulder tackle. He followed it up with a couple of Splashes as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Fenix and Orange Cassidy teamed up and went for a Suicide Dive. Luchasaurus was ready for it and caught them both.

Luchasaurus sent Fenix through a table with a Chokeslam outside the ring. Jungle Boy then showed up and hit Luchasaurus with a Crossbody off the entrance ramp and through a table below. PAC came to the ring with the timekeeper’s hammer but Fenix refused to use it. Cassidy then hit the Orange Punch to retain the title.

After the match, PAC attacked but Katsuyori Shibata showed up with Best Friends and Rocky Romero. Shibata confronted Orange Cassidy and said he wanted a title match. They signed a contract and the match is official for Wednesday.

Jade Cargill Dominated

Jade Cargill was set to defend the TBS Championship tonight against Marina Shafir. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero distracted Jade and she almost got counted out. Jade leveled her with a pump kick and followed it up with Jaded for the pinfall victory. Nyla left Kiera Hogan laying on the entrance ramp after the match.

Samoa Joe Retained the ROH TV Title, Powerhouse Hobbs Attacked Wardlow

Samoa Joe defended the ROH TV Championship against Brian Cage in the main event of tonight’s show. Joe dominated the match early and hit him with an elbow drop for a two-count. Brian Cage battled with a couple of Clotheslines and followed it up with a German Suplex.

When Dynamite returned from the final break of the night, Joe hit an Atomic Drop, a big boot, and followed it up with a Senton for a near fall. Samoa Joe followed it up with a Powerslam for a two count.

Cage hit an Elbow Drop but the champion wouldn’t stay down. Brian hit a Pump-Handle Slam and went for the cover but Samoa Joe powered out at two. Cage leveled Joe with a big lariat for another near fall. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch for the submission victory. Samoa Joe is still the Ring of Honor TV Champion.

The Gates of Agony attacked after the match but TNT Champion Wardlow made the save. Powerhouse Hobbs then planted Wardlow with a massive Spinebuster and posed over him with the TNT Championship to close the show.