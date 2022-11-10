Saraya Announces She’s Cleared to Wrestle

Ever since debuting in AEW, everyone has wondered if Saraya is cleared to wrestle. She has gotten physical a few times since being in an AEW ring. It was reported that she was clear, but Saraya would not confirm it.

On last week’s Dynamite, Saraya had a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. They were supposed to be joined by Britt Baker, but she didn’t show. When Paquette asked her for her status, Saraya answered that she was saving it for next week because “there’s one more doctor I’ve got to see.”

Saraya Has Her First Match in AEW

During tonight’s Dynamite, Tony Schiavone led a segment with Saraya and Baker. It quickly devolved into a back and forth with plenty of WWE references.

Saraya announced that she was cleared right off the bat. She had MRIs, x-rays, and CT scans. “And unfortunately…for Britt, I’m a 100-percent cleared!”

After detailing her journey in the wrestling business, Saraya focused on how Baker was handed everything by Tony Khan. “Here’s another opportunity handed to you on a silver platter. This is going to be my comeback story and this is going to be the biggest match of your career. It’s going to be you versus me at Full Gear!”

After an emotional outpour from @Saraya, the challenge has been made! @Saraya will make her #AEW in-ring debut against Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday November 19!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UJZ5jcCQi6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022

Full Gear will be live from Neward, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. The main show begins at 8 PM ET.