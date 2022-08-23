AEW & NXT Going Head-to-Head Tuesday, October 18

AEW Dynamite and NXT 2.0 will go head-to-head once again, at least for one night.

WWE and AEW will see programming interruptions this October due to scheduling conflicts with Major League Baseball’s post season schedule.

A special Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will take place on October 18th from Cincinnati, Ohio (Tickets). This show will run against NXT 2.0 on the USA Network.

This will be the first time in over a year that AEW and NXT run opposite one another. Both companies are expected to present loaded shows. AEW will pull out all the stops to draw fans to a different night, while NXT will also want bragging rights up against its former rival.

As noted earlier, the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide (NXT vs. NXT UK) premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, September 4th, the same day as All Out.

AEW Dynamite Preemption(s)

All Elite Wrestling‘s flagship show, AEW Dynamite, will be affected first. At least one week of Dynamite will have to air on a different channel or date than usual.

The American League Championship Series kicks off Wednesday, October 19th. Game 1 of the ALCS will air live on TBS that night, during AEW Dynamite’s weekly time slot.

Should the ALCS go to a series-deciding 7th game, the following week’s Dynamite (Wednesday, October 26th) would also be preempted.

WWE SmackDown Preemption(s)

WWE SmackDown will also be preempted on Friday, October 28th. FOX will be airing Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.

Should the best-of-7 World Series go to 6 games, the September 4th edition of SmackDown would get bumped as well.

SmackDown has aired on FOX cable affiliate FS1 for preemptions, so this is a likely scenario here.