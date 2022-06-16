AEW References Vince McMahon Investigation

AEW wasted little time referencing the latest drama surrounding WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon could be in hot water after The Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE boss made a secret $3 million pact with a former employee. Vince was said to have had an affair with the ex-WWE worker and paid the person to keep quiet.

The report also notes that Vince allegedly passed the former employee off to WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis “like a toy.”

The WWE Board is investigating the allegations.

Max Caster Drops Rap Referencing Vince McMahon Drama

Max Caster was in action during a recent taping for AEW Rampage, which is set to air on June 17. Caster usually does a rap during his entrance and as expected, he wasn’t about to let this investigation slide.

At one point in the rap, Caster said, “Honestly I have something to say/But somebody made me sign an NDA.”

This isn’t the first time Max Caster has tried ruffling the feathers of the WWE Chairman. He recently flipped the bird at McMahon’s Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Many have been wondering what the potential fallout could be for Vince McMahon and WWE as a whole. Many experts believe that this is a legitimate threat to Vince’s power in WWE.

Some also feel that John Laurinaitis could be the scapegoat here and eventually get released. For now, it’s “business as usual” as PWInsider reported that McMahon is expected to be behind the scenes for this week’s episode of SmackDown.