AEW Issues Statement on Hangman Page Injury & Provides Health Update

Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page in the main event of this week’s Dynamite.

It was a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite in Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Moxley was in control of the match at the Heritage Bank Center and connected with a Clothesline that knocked Hangman Page to the mat.

Hangman seemed to land awkwardly and the match was cut short due to injury. The former AEW World Champion was stretchered out of the arena after the medical staff had to loosen to the bottom rope to get Hangman out of the ring.

AEW Releases Statement On The Hangman Page Injury

A couple of hours after Dynamite went off the air, All Elite Wrestling released a statement about Hangman Page’s injury. He suffered a concussion and was taken to the trauma center at the hospital. Page was discharged from the hospital but will remain in AEW’s concussion protocol for the time being.

You can read the full statement below: