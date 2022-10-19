Wednesday, October 19, 2022
AEW Issues Statement on Hangman Page Injury & Provides Health Update

By Robert Lentini
Hangman Page AEW
(AEW)
Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page in the main event of this week’s Dynamite.

It was a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite in Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Moxley was in control of the match at the Heritage Bank Center and connected with a Clothesline that knocked Hangman Page to the mat.

Hangman seemed to land awkwardly and the match was cut short due to injury. The former AEW World Champion was stretchered out of the arena after the medical staff had to loosen to the bottom rope to get Hangman out of the ring.

Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out of Tuesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW Releases Statement On The Hangman Page Injury

A couple of hours after Dynamite went off the air, All Elite Wrestling released a statement about Hangman Page’s injury. He suffered a concussion and was taken to the trauma center at the hospital. Page was discharged from the hospital but will remain in AEW’s concussion protocol for the time being.

You can read the full statement below:

Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion.

He was discharged, but will remain in AEW’s concussion protocol.

AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere.

AEW & WWE Stars React to Hangman Page Injury on Dynamite
