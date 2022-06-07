AEW Star Admits Paying Homage to Triple H on TV

One AEW star has confirmed suspicion from fans that he’s been paying homage to Triple H.

On the April 22 episode of Rampage, fans noticed something interesting about the attire of one particular star. This athlete went one-on-one with Eddie Kingston but he was rocking a Kangol hat during his entrance.

- Advertisement -

Many assumed this was a tribute to “The Game.”

Daniel Garcia Pays Homage

(via AEW & WWE)

As it turns out, Daniel Garcia was indeed rocking the Kangol hat in honor of WWE legend Triple H. Here’s what Garcia said about the entrance attire during an appearance on Talk is Jericho.

“In real life, I’m really into streetwear and workwear, stuff like that. I wear really baggy clothing, but I knew I couldn’t do baggy pants and a baggy shirt. I know I would look like 120 lbs soaking wet.

- Advertisement -

“So I figured ‘Okay, I can keep the baggy pants because I just look better in that. I’ll just wear a tight tank top or top as if I took a baggy shirt off.’

“But then one day, I can’t remember exactly what it was, what made me think of it, but I just thought to myself ‘Man, Triple H used to always wear that backward leather hat.’ I was like ‘He always used to wear that backward leather hat.’

“And it’s funny because, on my Snapchat, something popped up at my wrestling school that I train at. My trainer has a Shawn Michaels costume from the 90s, and it came with the leather hat.

- Advertisement -

“And I, this is my first couple months of training, I put it on backward and I’d do Triple H impressions at the gym.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.