AEW Star Avoids Serious Injury

One key member of the AEW roster has seemingly avoided being on the shelf again.

If there’s one thing AEW could have less of, it’s injuries. The promotion has been hit with a string of bad luck when it comes to their talent being forced to sit on the sidelines.

The company is currently without its world champion CM Punk. An interim title had to be put in place and that piece of hardware is currently held by Jon Moxley.

Other top stars such as Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Jungle Boy have also been bitten by the injury bug. Of course, one of AEW’s biggest stars Kenny Omega has been out since Nov. 2021.

Rey Fenix is Fine Following Injury Scare

(via AEW)

There was some concern that yet another member of the AEW roster would be out of commission following the July 15 episode of Rampage.

On the show, Rey Fenix and Penta took on Private Party. While The Lucha Bros won the match, Fenix was noticeably limping as Rampage went off the air.

The issue occurred when Fenix rolled his ankle after an atomic drop.

There is some good news, however, as Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Rey Fenix appears to be okay following the match.

Fenix did perform after the Rampage show at a special benefit event in Tijuana.

This has to be a sigh of relief for Fenix, who had to miss ring time earlier this year after suffering an arm injury. He avoided any broken bones and was able to return to action quicker than many anticipated.