AEW Star Banged Up During Match in Mexico

One AEW star didn’t leave Mexico unscathed following a match during AAA’s TripleMania event this past weekend.

If there’s one thing major promotions can agree on, it’s that injuries are bad news. We’ve seen WWE hit hard with the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton injuries. Reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk recently underwent surgery and he’ll be out for a little while.

Some injuries are more severe than others and in the case of one AEW veteran, the hope is that he hasn’t sustained anything serious.

Matt Hardy Suffers Swelling

(via AEW)

Matt Hardy recently teamed with John Hennigan to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico at the TripleMania event in Mexico. Fightful reports that Matt was banged up as a result of the match and suffered some significant swelling in his knee.

At this time, there is no word on the severity of the injury. Obviously, AEW officials are hoping that Hardy was simply dinged up a bit and the issue won’t have any long-term effects.

Matt was expected to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles during the Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. That plan went awry as his brother Jeff was pulled from the match due to his recent DUI arrest.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline had reported that even if Jeff’s DUI incident never happened, AEW had plans of pulling him from the match as he had a brain scan scheduled.