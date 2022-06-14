Jeff Hardy Suspended from AEW Without Pay After Latest DUI Arrest

Tony Khan has released a statement regarding Jeff Hardy‘s standing with the company.

Hardy was arrested early Monday morning and charged with felony DUI and driving without a valid license. According to the arrest report, police witnessed Hardy’s car swerving and running off the road. Cops pulled him over and drew their guns on the wrestling legend, as seen below.

Hardy was reportedly “in a stupor,” unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol when he failed a breathalyzer test. His blood-alcohol levels were nearly 4-times the legal limit to drive.

AEW’s Statement

Tony Khan issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon. Hardy is suspended without pay and cannot return to AEW until he completes a rehabilitation program and maintains his sobriety. According to Khan, Hardy was open to the idea of getting professional help.

“We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior. We’ve made it clear to Jef that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”

Khan also encouraged people to reach out to the SAMHSA National Helpline if you or a loved one needs help with substance dependency.