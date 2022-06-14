AEW Star Expected to be Done With the Company

It looks like an AEW star who had some promise will no longer be working for the company.

Things can change seemingly overnight in the world of wrestling. One minute a performer is in the midst of a big push, the next that person is sent all the way down the card.

Real-life issues can also get in the way of someone’s career and cost them a job. That appears to be what has happened in this situation.

Jake Atlas Gone From AEW

(AEW)

Fightful is reporting that Jake Atlas is likely done with AEW. The news comes following the wrestler’s arrest for domestic violence battery.

Atlas allegedly attacked his partner and signed a no-contact order back in May. Atlas allegedly followed his partner after initially charging at him and left the victim with a scratch.

The police report alleges that the issue began as Atlas had a night of drinking and felt his partner was giving more attention to a female friend than him.

There were high hopes for Atlas as he was immediately put in a match with Adam Cole earlier this year and many felt he showed promise before tearing his ACL. It was a tough bump in the road for Atlas but this is even worse.

The Fightful report notes that Atlas had been working on a per appearance deal with AEW.

Atlas signed with WWE back in 2019. He was released by the company in Aug. 2021.

AEW was Atlas’ second chance on a big stage and one has to wonder if he’ll ever get another opportunity again.