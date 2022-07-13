AEW Star Missing Fyter Fest Dynamite Tonight

A key member of the AEW roster isn’t in the building for the Fyter Fest episode of Dynamite.

Tonight (July 13), a special edition of Dynamite will be held inside Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. AEW has stacked this year’s Fyter Fest event with title matches and grudge matches.

This will be a two-week special.

Set for week one is an AEW World Tag Team Title match with champions The Young Bucks putting their gold on the line against Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

There will also be a TNT Championship match between titleholder Wardlow and Orange Cassidy.

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will collide with Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match. If Takeshita wins, he will get a future title opportunity.

Former tag team partners turned bitter rivals will also clash. It’ll be Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club vs. Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Dustin Rhodes Missing Fyter Fest Week One

(via AEW)

One star who will not be in the backstage area for tonight’s kickoff to Fyter Fest will be Dustin Rhodes.

Rhodes took to his Twitter account to reveal that he is too sick to attend the show.

Not at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest tonight as I am super sick at home. Y'all tune in to @TBSNetwork at 8/7 central. @AEW — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 13, 2022

“Not at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest tonight as I am super sick at home. Y’all tune in to @TBSNetwork at 8/7 central.” Dustin Rhodes on Missing AEW Dynamite

While Dustin isn’t always seen on TV, he is a crucial part of the AEW locker room and the backstage area in general.

His presence behind the scenes will be missed tonight.

Peep the SEScoops homepage for live coverage of AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week one.