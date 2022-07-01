AEW Star Pulled From WWE Raw

One AEW star was set to make a video appearance on WWE Raw but it ended up being canned.

The June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw celebrated the 20th anniversary of John Cena‘s WWE debut. A plethora of current and former WWE superstars paid homage to the “Doctor of Thuganomics.”

Even some current AEW stars such as Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho were allowed to appear to share their well wishes to Cena.

One notable AEW name was left off the tribute show, however.

Mark Henry Denied WWE Raw Appearance

(AEW)

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW personality Mark Henry had shot a video clip for the anniversary show. Of course, that didn’t end up making it on the USA Network broadcast.

At this time, there’s no word on why Henry’s video was omitted from the show.

Mark Henry had a highly praised feud with John Cena back in 2013. Henry claimed he would be retiring and gave an emotional speech.

When Cena went to hug him, Mark lifted him up and slammed him down to the mat for the World’s Strongest Slam. It was a red hot start to get their program going.

Bruce Prichard was said to have been the one to contact AEW President Tony Khan about using his stars for the anniversary show. Khan gave the green light and it was said that pretty much everyone WWE wanted to use was allowed to be on the show.