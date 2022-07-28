Sunday, July 31, 2022
AEW Star Turns Babyface, Tag Team Breaks Up

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
AEW Dynamire Arena
(via AEW)
An AEW star has turned face, while his former tag team partner caused their split.

The July 27 episode of Dynamite went down inside the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. On the show, Ricky Starks put the FTW Championship on the line against Danhausen.

Starks successfully retained the gold but he wasn’t done there. He demanded another title challenger on the spot.

HOOK answered the call.

It didn’t take long for HOOK to get the submission win to pick up the first championship of his pro wrestling career.

After the match, the two showed respect for one another.

Powerhouse Hobbs Turns on Ricky Starks

When the show returned from commercial break, Starks gave a passionate speech about making the FTW Championship relevant again.

He said he was tired of waiting around for a big opportunity. It seemed he was ready to reveal his intentions to go for an official AEW singles title.

Before he could finish his promo, Powerhouse Hobbs attacked him.

Hobbs left Starks laying in the center of the ring after landing a spinebuster.

Check it out below:

