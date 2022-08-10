Which AEW Stars Does Booker T Want in WWE?

Since AEW was founded, the company has welcomed several former WWE Superstars, including some of the latter promotion’s biggest names.

CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and others all reached fame and fortune in WWE, before trying their hand in Tony Khan‘s company.

In February this year, Cody Rhodes would leave AEW, and would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, defeating Seth Rollins.

Who Could be Next?

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has received a hero’s welcome, being booked as one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

Cody’s impressive comeback has led to speculation on who could possibly join him when their deals with AEW expire.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his Hall Of Fame podcast to discuss who he’d like to see make a splash in WWE next (via eWrestlingNews)

“I’d love to see Wardlow, as well as Andrade, come back to WWE because he’s not doing anything significant in AEW — not saying that he’s not going out and performing. He’s performing, but you think about Andrade in WWE, and he had some star on him. He had some upside, but I don’t know. I could be wrong about this; I could be wrong.”

Will they Jump?

Wardlow has never worked in WWE, but the promotion has been keeping a close eye on the AEW TNT Champion.

In January, it was reported that WWE has an interest in Wardlow, and are expected to make him an offer when his contract with AEW is close to expiring.

Andrade recently liked a tweet, claiming that Miro would do better if he returned to WWE, and that El Idolo would do so as well.