Will Booker T Follow Ric Flair with his Own Retirement Match?

On July 31, Ric Flair competed in his final ever match, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Flair’s final match came eleven years after his previous match for TNA Wrestling, and 14 years after his acclaimed retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania 24.

Will Booker Wrestle?

(Photo: Bryan Mooney)

With the success of Flair final match as part of Starrcast V, there have been discussions about whether other legends of the ring should follow his example.

“I said ‘Hell no. We ain’t doing none of that.'” Booker T on turning down a retirement match at Starrcast VI next year.

During the latest episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T said that he has been approached about a final match to end his career (via Wrestling Inc)

“I was approached actually to have a final match next year at Starrcast. Harlem Heat’s final match, here in Texas. I said ‘Hell no. We ain’t doing none of that.’ I just had a match a couple of weeks ago, my knee was killing me. I can only imagine what it’s going to feel like next year. Y’all can forget about seeing me do one last match.”

Booker explained that while he is still having matches, and pans to wrestle more, he’s not planning on having a ‘last match’ which is made into a big deal.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled less than a month ago, teaming with Brian Keith, Mysterious Q, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernandez in a ten-man tag match for his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling.

