AEW Confirms the Return of the House of Black

The House of Black is set to return to AEW, and in full, the company has confirmed.

The group officially made its debut in January of this year, initially consisting of leader Malakai Black and Brody King.

The following month, Buddy Matthews would join the faction, which would recruit Julia Hart in May.

The Hiatus

At AEW All Out, Black, King and Matthews lost to the trio of Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro, and after the match, Black took a bow to the Chicago crowd.

Many saw this as a sign of Black’s exit from AEW, which was not the case, but the Dutch wrestler did confirm that he would be taking a break from wrestling for an unspecified time.

Not long after, Matthews would also announce his own hiatus from wrestling, though both confirmed they would return to AEW.

The Return

On Twitter, AEW’s official account shared a promo video highlighting the return of the House of Black.

All four members of the group appear in the video, hitting moves on various victims, intermixed with clips from their work on AEW programming.

An ominous voice warns that the human race has made “complacency and sub-par have become both standard and rewarded.”

New Members?

Could the House of Black be ready to welcome new members into its flock?

The four members of the House of Black were shown, but the video may have teased bringing in new members.

At moments in the video, masked figures were seen walking with the House of Black, which could be a sign that new members will soon be added.