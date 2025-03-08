Lex Luger On WWE Hall of Fame Induction: ‘Filled With Gratitude’

Lex Luger is officially set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and now The Total Package himself has spoken out about the honor. After Triple H announced on March 7 that Luger would be part of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class, the wrestling legend took to Twitter/X the following day to share his heartfelt reaction to the support of fans.

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and congratulations shown by the incredible Wrestling fans,family and friends!!!

So honored and filled with gratitude. Thank you Lord!!! pic.twitter.com/GXm2Hc2gIn — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 8, 2025

Luger’s career is certainly worthy of the Hall of Fame. In WWE, Luger captivated fans as the heel ‘narcissist’ character before becoming an All-American babyface in 1993. Though Luger never won a World Championship in WWE, Lex won the WCW World Title from Hollywood Hogan in 1996, marking Hogan’s first title loss since forming the NWO.

Beyond the ring, Luger’s journey has been one of perseverance. After suffering a spinal stroke in 2007 that left him partially paralyzed, he has battled through adversity, becoming an inspirational figure for fans and fellow wrestlers alike. His induction is not just about his in-ring accomplishments—it’s a recognition of his resilience and personal triumphs.

WWE Hall of Fame 2025

Luger is the third confirmed name for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025, joining Triple H and Michelle McCool. While The Natural Disasters have been reported for an induction, that has yet to be confimed by WWE. Though a specific date for the Hall of Fame has yet to be confirmed, fans can expect to see Luger take his place among some of wrestling’s all-time greats this April over WrestleMania week.