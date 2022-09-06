AEW Suspends Several People (Report), Update on Punk’s Future

More details are coming out regarding the backstage chaos following Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. As of this writing, we are still less than 48 hours removed from what’s developing into one of the biggest stories of 2022.

A physical altercation occured in CM Punk‘s dressing room after his explosive comments at the All Out post-show media scrum. Punk trashed Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and AEW’s Executive Vice Presidents and stated once again, “come find me” if you have a problem with him.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks took him up on the offer as soon as Punk wrapped up his rant at the media scrum. Details are still unclear about who escalated things to the point of violence, but punches (and a chair) were thrown, hair was pulled and Kenny Omega got bit.

Here’s the the on the fallout from the backstage melee that occurred after AEW All Out:

Tony Khan has suspended several AEW employees who were in the room for the CM Punk – Elite brawl, according to Brian Last’s The Wrestling News podcast.

Fightful Select reports that several members of the AEW roster expect CM Punk to be released after the way things went down. Several people who would typically side with conspicuously not defending him.

Whether the first punch was thrown by CM Punk or a member of The Elite, there is a feeling that the EVP’s should be setting an example and may even lose their titles as a disciplinary measure. (via Steve Muehlhausen)

CM Punk and Kenny Omega had a conversation after things calmed down. However, the talk is not believed to have been productive.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide additional updates as new information becomes available.