AEW Talent Questioning Recent Tony Khan Booking Decision (Report)

AEW talent have reportedly been left scratching their heads over a recent booking decision made by Tony Khan.

At AEW Full Gear, William Regal turned on Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club to help MJF become the new AEW World Champion.

During this week’s Dynamite, MJF turned on Regal, and mocked the British wrestling veteran for making a deal with ‘the Devil.’

This week’s attack on Regal is being seen by many as the way he’ll be written off of TV, and the former King of the Ring is not expected to return.

It has been reported that Regal’s contract is expected to expire soon, which is something those high up in the company have known for some time.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer questioned why Tony Khan put so much emphasis on Regal’s turn and alliance with MJF, knowing he would be leaving soon.

According to Meltzer, several others in AEW have also questioned the decision of making a big deal about Regal and not having a big payoff.

“I can’t understand putting so much heel steam to the point of being the point man in stealing the title on Regal, when it was known by the key people by this point he was gone in a few weeks. I mean, story or not, the guy was leaving. A lot of talent has questioned that in the same way now that everyone knows he’s leaving.” Dave Meltzer.

Regal is expected to return to WWE when the time is right after being released in January of this year.

MJF’s Title Win

MJF’s AEW World Championship victory at Full Gear was a long-time coming in the eyes of fans, as the Devil has been a highlight of the promotion for years.

In the Observer, it was reported that there were other pitches for his title win, with some not involving Regal as much, though there was always the need to write him out.

Meltzer writes that the core plan that has remains the same was for MJF to be champion, Bryan Danielson to be challenging and for Regal to be out of the picture.