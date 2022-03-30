Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Report: AEW Talents Expect Toni Storm To Join Promotion

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Toni Storm WWE Leaving
Toni Storm may very well be on her way to AEW.

Fightful reports that Storm has garnered “significant interest” from the promotion. It’s been said that even a chunk of AEW talent expects Storm to make her way to the company.

Toni Storm requested and was granted her release from WWE in late 2021.

Many wondered what Storm’s next move would be. A potential return to Stardom has been made a bit tough by pandemic measures in Japan, although restrictions are being eased.

AEW was the top destination many have had in mind for Storm. It looks like it could soon come to fruition.

