News On Former WWE Names That Can Debut On Dynamite This Wednesday

Tony Khan is once again teasing the debut of a new female talent for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifier on Dynamite this Wednesday.

The tease has fired up the rumor mill once again with people wondering if we could see another former WWE talent showing up in the rival promotion.

Fightful Select recently provided some update on potential names that could sign with the company. They noted that AEW stars believe Toni Storm will be joining the roster sooner than later.

The site also noted that there have been ‘at least light talks and gauging interest’ between the AEW officials and Ember Moon.

The former NXT women’s champion who now goes by the name Athena has apparently been very selective about her indie bookings since her release in November last year.

One name that doesn’t seem very likely to join AEW in the immediate future is Tegan Nox. She has been dealing with visa issues since her own WWE release in the same month as Athena.

While she could still show up in Tony Khan’s promotion at some point, the star now going by the name Nixon Newell was ‘very busy’ trying to sort out the situation as of a couple of weeks ago.

Which star would you like to see debut in AEW this Wednesday against The Bunny? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.