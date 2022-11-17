AEW Will Debut in London in 2023

Last week during Dynamite, Tony Schiavone casually announced that AEW will finally head to the UK next year. More details were to be revealed this week.

Fans got a graphic with LONDON 2023 in big, red letters. That was it. No other details were given.

AEW on TV tweeted a graphic of Jon Moxley, The Acclaimed, Jade Cargill, Toni Storm, MJF, and Ricky Starks in London with Coming 2023 AEW’s London Debut.

AEW Could Debut at Craven Cottage

Tony Khan has said numerous times that he wants to hold a show at Craven Cottage. The venue is home to Fulham F.C., which is the football (soccer) team owned by Khan and his family.

Craven Cottage is located in Fulham, West London. The football ground can hold 25,678 fans. In 2019, it was announced that the Riverside Stand would be built. According to the Fulham FC website, “the new stand will not only increase the seating capacity at Craven Cottage but also enhance amenities to the ground and locality for supporters, residents and visitors to enjoy.” The new stand would add an additional 3900 seats.

