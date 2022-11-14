Anthony Ogogo Is.. Really Excited About AEW Coming to the UK

Anthony Ogogo sounds pretty excited about the news that All Elite Wrestling is headed to the United Kingdom in 2023.

AEW holding a show in the UK has been years in the making. In fact, Ogogo’s former rival Cody Rhodes was talking about bringing ‘elite’ wrestling to the country since 2019.

The former Olympic boxer recently spoke with Desert Island Graps and used a hockey analogy to explain how hard he’s working to get back in an AEW ring.

“When I do get the chance, I will score a hat trick and I won’t give up,” he said.

When asked if AEW’s UK debut was the place for him to score this hat trick, Ogogo couldn’t contain his excitement.

“Mate, I’ve got a f**king stiffy.”

The Guv’nor’s AEW career has been hampered with injuries. Last summer, he revealed his in-ring career was on hold due to him undergoing his 10th eye surgery since suffering a broken eye socket during a 2016 boxing fight.

His biggest AEW feud as was against Cody Rhodes, a feud both men reget. He hasn’t wrestled in 2022.

Listen to Anthony Ogogo’s appearance on Desert Island Graps: