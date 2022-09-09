AEW Grand Slam World Championship Tournament Betting Odds

AEW will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion on the September 21st edition of Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Punk became the World Champion when beating Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out, but was stripped of the title following a backstage fight involving Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel.

Tony Khan confirmed during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite that Punk has been stripped of the AEW World Heavyweight Title and a tournament began on this same show.

On this episode, Bryan Danielson beat Hangman Page and is slated to take on Chris Jericho in a second-round matchup next week as Jericho received a first-round bye. Jon Moxley will face the winner of the Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin match set for tonight’s Rampage on next week’s show.

AEW World Championship Tournament Winner

You can check out the betting odds for who will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion below, courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag):

Bryan Danielson -130 (10/13)

Chris Jericho +150 (3/2)

Jon Moxley +450 (9/2)

Sammy Guevara +650 (13/2)

Will MJF win AEW World Championship before end of 2022?

Yes -300

No +200″