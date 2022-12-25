AEW Wrestler and Interviewer Announce Engagement

AEW’s W. Morrisey and Lexy Nair are celebrating after the two went public with their engagement.

On Twitter, Nair shared an image of her engagement ring, confirming her upcoming nuptials to the former WWE Superstar saying that “Mr. and Mrs. Morrisey coming soon.”

The pair have been dating since April of last year and Nair is the stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page.

Nair serves as a backstage correspondent for All Elite Wrestling, and started with the promotion in January of 2020.

As for Morrisey, his debut for AEW came in May of this year, where he served as MJF’s pick for Wardlow’s mystery opponent.

After the match, which Wardlow would win, it was reported that both AEW and WWE had been impressed by his performance.

In August, Morrissey signed a contract with AEW, and was included as part of the stable ‘The Firm.’

In a tweet earlier this year, Morrisey was referred to as ‘Big Bill’ signifying a name change, but that tweet has since been deleted.

We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Morrisey and Nair on their engagement and upcoming nuptials.