Adam Copeland Responds To Criticism Of His Unexpected Strong Booking

Adam Copeland has defended himself against the criticism of his boking.

The AEW star recently had an interview with TVInsider. He talked about things like a possible AEW role for his wife Beth Phoenix, balancing his acting career with wrestling and more.

The company has been teasing some tensions between Dax Harwood and Cope in recent weeks, indicating a potential heel turn for FTR. When asked how he expects the story to progress and where he might end up, the former World Champion claimed that it’s not really his decision:

“I don’t factor in where I end up. I always say, “Where do you need me? You want me to go in this direction? Cool, I’ll start putting together some ideas.” It’s a collaborative effort, but I really enjoy that. I enjoy piecing together stories.”

We Don’t Come Up With The Finishes: Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland has been criticized recently for not putting talents over. The former WWE star has won 30 out of his 40 singles matches since his 2020 in-ring return. After the Revolution 2025 main event ended with Mox choking Christian Cage out, a lot of people pointed out how the Rated R Superstar rarely seems to be the one taking the pin, even in bouts he doesn’t win.

The Attitude Era star seemingly reacted to these recent observations from fans saying that he doesn’t really come up with the finish to his bouts:

“Contrary to popular belief, we don’t come up with the finishes. I always just ask where do you need me? Point me in whatever direction you need me, and I’ll get to work.”

The 51-year-old also talked about his Emmy nomination for his role in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson. Cope explained that him being put into the world title picture immediately upon his return to AEW programming was a way to capitalize on the buzz created with his acting achievements.