Dakota Kai Provides Puzzling Health Update Amid WWE Absence

Dakota Kai has provided an update on her WWE status.

The former tag champ has not wrestled for the company for over a month. Her last match came at the March 24 Main Event tapings where Kai defeated Ivy Nile in a singles match.

The WWE star got people talking about her status on Monday when Dakota made a tweet claiming that she misses wrestling. When people started speculating about her health, Dakota Kai confirmed that she is not injured in any way, making fans question her absence:

Not hurt btw! ? — ??????????? ? (@ImKingKota) April 29, 2025

The former Damage CTRL member is not the only name missing from WWE programming without an explanation. Names such as Alexa Bliss and Omos have also been off TV for some time for no apparent reason.

Bliss who only returned to action earlier this year after a 2-year hiatus, is reported to be set for a return soon alongside the Wyatt Sicks.

The fate of Omos however, remains a mystery. The Nigerian Giant was abruptly called back from his successful Japan trip before Royal Rumble, but he has not appeared on any WWE shows since then.

All this comes at a time when WWE President Nick Khan claimed that their company does not bench talent, raising questions about the validity of his statement.