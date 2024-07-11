AEW-DC Comics Partnership Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2024

All Elite Wrestling and DC Comics will prove to be quite the dynamic duo in an upcoming partnership set to be announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 will kick off from the ‘City in Motion’ on July 25 and run until July 28. AEW will make its presence felt at the event with a panel on July 25. A description for AEW’s Ride Inside The Ring And Beyond reads:

“After record-setting attendance inside Wembley Stadium and their biggest year ever, All Elite Wrestling continues to rise from the seeds of a wrestling revolution sewn in 2019 to a powerhouse global phenomenon that’s now home to some of wrestling’s biggest names. This year Comic-Con will be the intersection of major announcements across different fandoms, including a DC Comics partnership and an Adult Swim on-the-ground brand integration. In celebration of their five-year anniversary, AEW stars Swerve Strickland, “Timeless” Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, and Darby Allin take you inside the ropes for an all-access look at the evolution from a renegade upstart to one of the most watched weekly programs on television.”

At this time, there’s no word on what this partnership with DC Comics will entail, though some are predicting a line of comic books based on AEW talent. The panel in question will take place in Room 6BCF on Thursday, July 25, 2024 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm PDT. More information about the panel and other SDCC events can be found here.

AEW Stars Come to Archie Comics with New Variant Covers

AEW & DC Comics

In 2019, AEW and DC Comics teamed up, thanks in part to both companies being partners of Warner Bros. Discovery. This partnership saw artist Howard Porter (The Flash) draw several AEW talent. Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Nyla Rose, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega. and Awesome Kong all received the comic-book treatment as part of this partnership.

Who can stop Le Champion, @IAmJericho?



Stay tuned for more of our @DCComics collaboration and don't miss @tntdrama Supervillain Weekend all weekend long this Friday, 9/27 through Sunday! pic.twitter.com/BrLkKLQqfb — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 25, 2019

Professional Wrestling & Comic Books

With wrestlers donning colorful outfits and fighting for good, evil, or somewhere in between, it’s no surprise that the worlds of wrestling and comic books have often been linked. Before realizing that with great power comes great responsibility, Peter Parker tried to make his name as a pro-wrestler before becoming the heroic Spider-Man.

Several wrestlers have been the subject of comic books including The Undertaker, Mankind, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Chyna, and The Rock. The Attitude Era staples were part of WWF’s team-up with the now-defunct Chaos! Comics publisher. In the early 1990s, WCW had its own deal with Marvel while The Ultimate Warrior published his own line of comics under his own ‘Warrior Productions’ label. In more recent years, WWE published their own series of comic books with BOOM! Studios.