Secret Agent Ric Flair is Saving the World in new Comic Book

Ric Flair is trading his robes and titles for a tuxedo and dried martini (shaken not stirred!) in a new comic about the Nature Boy.

The comic ‘CODENAME: Ric Flair’ will launch this summer, with a special preview of the project this weekend at Megacon Orlando.

The comic is based on the 1975 plane crash that nearly ended Flair’s career but starts a double-life as a secret agent after being healed by doctors.

“Richard Fliehr, a mild-mannered professional wrestler, almost dies in a small twin engine plane on the way to a regional wrestling match. The doctors not only save his life – they rebuild him better than before. Treatment makes him stronger than ever and Fliehr is reborn as Ric Flair aka Nature Boy®, who must now use his wrestling persona as cover while he works to save the world as secret agent Nature Boy®.”

Flair will be at Megacon Orlando this weekend to promote the comic, which will launch later this year on Kickstarter.

Flair and Comic Books

Flair’s 1992 Royal Rumble match win from the #3 entrant was covered in a 2018 Royal Rumble Special Edition comic.

This may be Flair’s first time as a secret agent, but the Nature Boy is no stranger to comics.

As part of WCW, Flair was often part of the comics tied to the company which saw him feud with some of the biggest names in wrestling, both on-screen and on the page.

In a 2018 WWE Royal Rumble special comic, Flair’s iconic victory in the 1992 Rumble match was covered.