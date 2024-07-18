Mariah May Explains Why She Attacked Toni Storm On AEW Dynamite

On this week’s 250th episode of AEW Dynamite Mariah May came out dressed as Toni Storm to address her attack last week.

May delivered a powerful promo, explaining her attack on Toni Storm from the previous week. May criticized Storm for being so desperate for the spotlight that she failed to realize she was losing it.

She declared that her greatest performance will be at AEW All In 2024, where she plans to defeat her mentor and capture the AEW Women’s World Championship.

