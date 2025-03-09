‘It’s A Gift’: Nikki Bella Reacts To John Cena’s Shocking Heel Turn

Nikki Bella has reacted to her ex-fiancé John Cena finally turning heel.

The wrestling world is still abuzz after the Cenation Leader did the unthinkable and joined The Rock at Elimination Chamber. The 16-time world champ’s brutal attack on his WrestleMania opponent Cody Rhodes is a side of Cena that fans thought they’ll never get to see. It has increased the excitement for their upcoming WWE championship match manyfolds.

The Bella Twins had an interview with TK Trinidad while appearing on the Red Carpet for The Queen of The Ring movie. When asked about John’s heel turn, Brie Bella said that it was done very well:

“About time. I’m actually really happy because this is his farewell year, and I didn’t know if he’d give it or not. So, I love it and the way it was done. I mean, chef’s kiss.”

It’s Like A Gift: Nikki Bella

John Cena’s former fiancé Nikki Bella then gave her thoughts on his turn. She said that it’s something people have wanted for long and it’s kind of a gift for the fans from the former champion in his retirement year:

“It was done so well. I think to end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long. It’s not only, I think, going to be fun for him, but how great for the fans. It’s like a gift he’s giving. You know what I mean? I think it’s so cool. It was amazing, too.”

Apart from this, The Bella twins also talked about the potential of WWE return and teased a comeback in near future. You can check out their full interview below: